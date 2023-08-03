Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.60. 32,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,671. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.