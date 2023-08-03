Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 203,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,408. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 76,495 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

