Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 432,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,837. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

