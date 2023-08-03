Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.14.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 420,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,536. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Insider Activity at Edgewell Personal Care

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

