Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Issues Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

EDIT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,914. The firm has a market cap of $642.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,660 shares of company stock valued at $117,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 17.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

