eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $65,381.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at $288,331.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 5,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at $798,986.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,331.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,764 shares of company stock valued at $119,262. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 15.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53,733 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 600,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $243.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.61. eHealth has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

