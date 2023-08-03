electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger Buys 50,991 Shares

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $221,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,836. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

electroCore Price Performance

Shares of electroCore stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,260. electroCore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.24). electroCore had a negative net margin of 236.96% and a negative return on equity of 114.66%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 million. Analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of electroCore by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,883,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 389,946 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of electroCore from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

