Elena Gomez Sells 2,064 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $42,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,025.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Elena Gomez sold 15,007 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $333,155.40.

NYSE:TOST traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 6,083,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,042. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.73. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Toast by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 56,707 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Toast by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,983,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 262,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

