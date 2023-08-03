Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.