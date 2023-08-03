Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Announces Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21, reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.31-$3.53 EPS.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Encompass Health stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.36. 225,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

