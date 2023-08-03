Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,000 ($38.52) to GBX 2,600 ($33.38) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Liberum Capital lowered Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EDVMF

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

About Endeavour Mining

OTCMKTS EDVMF traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.40.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.