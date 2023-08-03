Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Declares Dividend of $0.40

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EDV traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,729 ($22.20). 145,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,272. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,947.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86,800.00 and a beta of 0.53. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,435 ($18.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,242 ($28.78).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.95) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

