Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) PT Raised to $32.00

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

ERII stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,036. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $363,709.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $363,709.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,170 shares of company stock worth $826,003. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3,620.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 634,960 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $7,890,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 345,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 221,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,685,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

