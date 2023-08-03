Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 27,364,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,291,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

