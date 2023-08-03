Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $139.28

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $139.28 and last traded at $140.26, with a volume of 2271717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $190.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.