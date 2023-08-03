Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of EPD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. 2,714,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.
Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
