Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 216,569 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 2,016.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of ArcBest worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.77. 301,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $122.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In related news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $628,972.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,707.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

