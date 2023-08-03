Envista (NYSE:NVST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.81 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. Envista has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

