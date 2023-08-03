EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. 322,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after buying an additional 218,136 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

