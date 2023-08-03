EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Up 2.2%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 26,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

EQ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$66.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -0.01.

Get EQ alerts:

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.69 million for the quarter. EQ had a negative net margin of 59.90% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQ Inc. will post -0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

EQ Company Profile

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets, as well as Paymi, a cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology to enable consumers to receive cash-back rewards for credit and debit card transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.