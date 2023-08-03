EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

EQB Stock Performance

TSE EQB traded down C$0.91 on Thursday, reaching C$79.97. 45,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,440. EQB has a 12 month low of C$44.81 and a 12 month high of C$83.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQB will post 11.0777626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on EQB

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.