EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on EQB from C$82.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
