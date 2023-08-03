EQB (TSE:EQB) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$77.36 and last traded at C$77.29, with a volume of 21147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.88.

EQB Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.09.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that EQB Inc. will post 11.0777626 EPS for the current year.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

