EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Up 3.2%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 14,067,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 42,750,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

EQTEC Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77.

EQTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.