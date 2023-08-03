Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Issues Earnings Results

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 1,837,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,300,683. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

