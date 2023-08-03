Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.
Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.40. 1,862,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.36.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.99%.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.
