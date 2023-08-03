ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESAB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.43.

ESAB Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESAB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.17. 133,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.38. ESAB has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $73.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 6.96%.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

