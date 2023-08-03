Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Issues Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.16. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.87.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 928 shares of company stock worth $1,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. FMR LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.