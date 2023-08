Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. 1,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

