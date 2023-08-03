Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,651 shares of company stock worth $31,064,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

