Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after buying an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,215,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,458,000 after buying an additional 139,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,055,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $248.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.61. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

