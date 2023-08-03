Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $897,000 Holdings in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Free Report) by 279.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641,228 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 5.18% of iSun worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in iSun by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iSun by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISUN opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. iSun, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

iSun ( NASDAQ:ISUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. iSun had a negative return on equity of 40.04% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iSun, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iSun in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

