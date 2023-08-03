Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.17 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $32.45.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,320 shares of company stock valued at $33,362,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DraftKings from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.