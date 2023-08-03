Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BKR opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $36.16.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 67.26%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

