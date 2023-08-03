Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,068 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $9,078,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

