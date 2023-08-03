Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $430.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

