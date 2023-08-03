Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 6,459 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE F opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

