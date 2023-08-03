Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $806,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

