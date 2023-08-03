Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $214.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $246.00 to $214.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

EL stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.03. 2,169,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $170.90 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.77 and a 200-day moving average of $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.