Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 10.0 %

ETD stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,220,000 after acquiring an additional 82,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

