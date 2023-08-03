Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.07, but opened at $87.21. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Etsy shares last traded at $87.55, with a volume of 930,967 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.26.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,860,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Etsy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Etsy by 30.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

