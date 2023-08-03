Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.7 days.

ERFSF stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.47. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $80.10.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

