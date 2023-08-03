Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Everbridge Stock Down 1.2 %

Everbridge stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 362,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 19.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

