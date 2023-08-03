Evergreen Advisors LLC Buys 13,685 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 11.8% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $15,242,923,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,498,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,659. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

