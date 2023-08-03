Evergreen Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $103.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

