Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.64. 979,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,969. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

