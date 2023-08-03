EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 457.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EVgo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

EVgo Trading Up 21.7 %

EVGO stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 26,924,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,417. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.94. EVgo has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Get EVgo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at $230,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $651,908.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076 over the last 90 days. 74.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 34.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 67.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 238.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVgo

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.