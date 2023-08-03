EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 457.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EVgo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
EVgo Trading Up 21.7 %
EVGO stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 26,924,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,417. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.94. EVgo has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.65.
In related news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at $230,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $651,908.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076 over the last 90 days. 74.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
EVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.23.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
