Evolution Advisers Inc. Acquires 7,264 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 194.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,507,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,832. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.