Evolution Advisers Inc. Buys 290 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 148.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.85. 2,830,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,051. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

