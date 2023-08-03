Evolution Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 8.4% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.33. 2,884,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,179. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

